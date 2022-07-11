Biden to Unveil Much-Anticipated 1st Photo From James Webb Telescope

President Joe Biden will unveil the much-anticipated first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope at an event at The White House at 5 p.m ET. today, agency officials confirmed.

The image, known as "Webb's First Deep Field," will be the deepest and highest-resolution view of the universe ever captured, showing myriad galaxies as they appeared up to 13 billion years in the past, according to NASA.

NASA’s James Webb telescope is going to change our understanding of the universe forever. Maurice te Plate of the European Space Agency, who is a systems engineer for the telescope, joined LX News Now host Eric Alvarez to explain why it is a “game changer.”

The agency and its partners, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, are set to release a separate batch of full-color images from the Webb telescope on Tuesday, but Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the public will get a sneak peek a day early.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is humanity’s largest and most powerful space telescope, and experts have said it could revolutionize our understanding of the cosmos.

After the White House event, NASA will unveil more images in an event streamed live Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ET. NASA officials said that batch will include the Webb telescope’s first spectrum of an exoplanet, showing light emitted at different wavelengths from a planet in another star system. The images could offer new insights into the atmospheres and chemical makeups of other exoplanets in the cosmos.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.