border patrol

Biden says Senate may come to a border deal as early as next week

The president challenged House Speaker Mike Johnson to work together on the issue.

Joe Biden
GETTY IMAGES

President Joe Biden said Friday that he was ready to make "massive changes" to border policy and challenged House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to join him in taking on the hot-button issue.

"I believe we need significant policy changes at the border, including changes in our asylum system to ensure that we have authorities we need to control the border," Biden said during an event with mayors at the White House. "And I'm ready to act."

The president expressed optimism that the Senate could come to a border deal as early as next week, adding that he hopes it would be a bipartisan package.

"Now the question's for the speaker and House Republicans: Are they ready to act as well? They have to choose whether they want to solve a problem or keep weaponizing an issue to score political points against the president," Biden said.

"I'm ready to solve the problem. I really am. Massive changes, and I mean it sincerely," he continued.

