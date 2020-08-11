Biden Picks Vice Presidential Candidate, Source Tells NBC News

Former Vice President Joe Biden has selected his running mate for the presidential race, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The presumptive Democratic nominee could reveal his decision as early as today.

Among the widely known politicians he was believed to have been considering: Sen. Kamala Harris of California, a former presidential candidate; Susan Rice, the U.N. ambassador and national security adviser in the Obama administration; Reps. Karen Bass of California, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, and Val Demings of Florida; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams.

All would become the first Black woman to serve as vice president should the Democrats beat President Donald Trump in the election in November.

Also believed to have been on the list are Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, another former presidential candidate; Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Ahead of the announcement, Biden’s campaign revealed a team of strategists for the campaign.

It includes his running mate’s communications director, Liz Allen, who was a managing director of the Glover Park Group consulting firm. Allen served as a spokesperson for Biden while he was vice president in the Obama White House and then deputy White House communications director.

Also on the team: Sheila Nix, Biden’s chief of staff on the 2012 Obama re-election campaign, and later chief of staff for Jill Biden, who be a senior adviser to the running mate and her spouse. And Karine Jean-Pierre, former chief public affairs officer for MoveOn, as the running mate’s chief of staff.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to kick off on Monday, a mostly virtual event with few events taking place in Milwaukee. Even Biden will accept the nomination virtually.

His running mate is set to speak on Wednesday after former President Barack Obama. Biden will close out the event from a still-not-disclosed location on Thursday.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.