Russia-Ukraine War

Biden Admin. to Send $100M in Javelin Missiles to Ukraine

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Biden administration pledged Tuesday night $100 million in defense aid for Ukraine to be used for Javelin anti-tank missiles.  

The announcement follows repeated pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more weapons to fight Russian forces that invaded on Feb. 24 — and after he detailed alleged war crimes in the city of Bucha to the U.N. Security Council.

Earlier this month, the United States said it was providing $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine that included laser-guided rocket systems, armed drones, ammunition and other equipment. 

Since February, the United States has provided the country with more than $2 billion in aid.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read more from NBCNews.com.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine War
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us