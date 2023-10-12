barkhamsted

Video shows moment bear busts into Connecticut home, steals frozen lasagna from fridge

By Bob Connors

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A bear made itself right at home in Barkhamsted on Wednesday.

The bear somehow got into a house around noon and wandered through the home and ended up in the kitchen.

It made its way straight for the refrigerator and opened the bottom freezer door looking for a snack.

Reaching into the freezer, the bear was able to grab hold of some lasagna with its teeth. It then used the open freezer door as a step up to an open window and made its way out of the house with a tasty meal.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No one was home at the time, but Helena Houlis said she received an alert on her phone that the refrigerator door had been left open and that's when she checked her Ring cameras and saw that the bear had been there.

"We have seen a lot of bears in the last few years, but nothing ever like this," Houlis said.

This article tagged under:

barkhamsted
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us