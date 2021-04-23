Florida Beachgoers, Police Spend Hours Helping Couple Find Lost Engagement Ring

Beachgoers and even members of a local police force in Southwest Florida helped save the day for one couple who lost their engagement ring while taking photos.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports Ashley Sink and Nathan Oldani were in Marco Island taking sunset pictures on the beach when the ring slipped off Sink’s finger.

“It was just traumatic, crying trying to find it. It was just crazy,” Sink told the station. “Oh my gosh, I just lost the most important thing at our life’s stage right now.”

Over two dozen people, including officers, spent two hours searching the Collier County location in the desperate search. Two and a half hours later, thanks to some help from a metal detector, the ring was located and given safely back to Sink.

“I mean I was crying, she was crying. Best feeling ever,” Nathan Oldani said.

The couple is scheduled to get married in October.