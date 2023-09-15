‘Azucar!' Celia Cruz, the ‘Queen of Salsa' now has her own Barbie on sale

The long-awaited Barbie doll featuring the "Queen of Salsa" Celia Cruz went on sale after Mattel unveiled the news with a photo of the doll in 2021.

The Cuban-American salsa singer doll was released as part of Barbie's Inspiring Women Series that "pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules, and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before," Mattel said in a statement.

Cruz's Barbie doll went on sale near the start of Hispanic Heritage Month 2023, which begins September 15 and honors the history, culture and influence of past generations who came to the U.S. from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

The singer's doll is wearing a bright red mermaid dress, her hair pulled back in a glamorous high bun, shimmery eyeshadow, her signature gold high heels, and silver jewelry that adds extra sparkle to complete the perfect look.

The "Guarachera de Cuba" won multiple platinum and gold records, three GRAMMY awards and four Latin GRAMMY awards, three honorary doctorates, the Presidential Medal of Arts, and a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Cruz's Barbie comes to life 20 years after her death on July 16, 2003, when she lost her battle against cancer but her music is still heard and felt by many Hispanics around the globe. "Her boundless enthusiasm, genuine warmth, and deep-seated humanitarianism made Celia Cruz the music industry’s most accomplished and revered performer and the world’s most notable ambassador of Hispanic Culture," Mattel said.

