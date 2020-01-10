Australian Sheepdog Saves Hundreds of Animals From Fire

As fires closed in around her, Patsy went to work, NBC News reports.

Stephen Hill credits his dog, a shepherd mix, with bringing more than 220 sheep to safety during Australia’s devastating wildfires.

On New Year’s Eve, Hill rushed to his cousin’s farm when he saw a massive blaze quickly approaching the small Victoria town of Corryong, which is about 220 miles southwest of Canberra.

He arrived at the farm where he works about 4:15 AM and found Patsy, who joined him on a four-wheeler, and headed toward a barn where the sheep were gathered.

"If you haven’t got a good dog, you can’t do so much with the sheep," Hill told NBC News. "They’re really difficult to move in any way, shape or form unless you have a good dog."

