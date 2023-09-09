Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis address Danny Masterson character letters in new video

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are apologizing after their letters vouching for the character of their former "That '70s Show" co-star Danny Masterson were released.

On Sept. 7, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rape of two women.

The 45-year-old posted an Instagram video Sept. 9 with his wife, Kunis, 40, in which they acknowledged the "pain that has been caused by the character letters."

"We support victims," Kunis said. "We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Kutcher explained that a couple of months ago, Masterson's family asked them to write the character letters "to represent the person that we knew for 25 years" for the judge to consider during the sentencing.

Other people who wrote character letters for Masterson include his wife, Bijou Phillips, “That ’70s Show” stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, and actors Giovanni and Marissa Ribisi.

"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," Kunis said.

"They were intended for the judge to read," Kutcher continued. "And not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."

In May, Masterson, 47, was convicted of raping two women identified as Jane Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2. No verdict was reached about the third accuser, Jane Doe #3, who was one of Masterson's former girlfriends.

The letters from Masterson's former co-stars were released Sept. 8, one day after the actor was sentenced and after three women gave statements detailing their experience being drugged and raped by Masterson.

Both Kunis and Kutcher wrote in their character letters that Masterson kept them away from drugs in Hollywood during their younger days on the popular sitcom.

“As a role model, Danny has consistently been an excellent one,” Kutcher wrote. “I attribute not falling into the typical Hollywood life of drugs directly to Danny.”

They went on to say that Masterson has now become an "extraordinary" family man.

“Danny’s role as a husband and father to his daughter has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Kunis wrote, calling his interactions with his daughter “heartwarming and enlightening.”

That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home more than two decades ago.

“He prioritizes his family, education, and happiness above all else, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to being a loving and responsible parent,” Kunis added. “As a father, he leads by example, instilling in her values that reflect integrity, compassion, and respect for others.”

Kunis said that she could “wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him.”

According to a statement to NBC News on Sept. 8, Masterson's legal team plans to appeal, maintaining the actor's innocence.

“Mr. Masterson did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted and we and the appellate lawyers — the best and the brightest in the country — are confident that these convictions will be overturned,” said Shawn Holley, one of Masterson’s lawyers.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: