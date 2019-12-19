What to Know One-year-old Vanessa Morales has been missing since Dec. 2.

Police have been searching for her since finding her mother dead in their Ansonia home.

Police said the father of the baby and boyfriend of the mother is suspected, but he has not been charged.

Ansonia police have released new information on the search for a missing 1-year-old girl and the investigation into the death of her mother, including several items they are looking for and details on a reward for information that helps them find 1-year-old Vanessa Morales.

One-year-old Vanessa Morales was reported missing on Dec. 2 after her 43-year-old mother, Christine Holloway, was found dead in her Myrtle Avenue home in Ansonia during a welfare check.

Authorities responded to the home after Holloway failed to show up for work and family reported that they had not heard from her.

With no sign of Vanessa in their home, police initially issued a Silver Alert for her. They later issued an Amber Alert, which remains active.

On Thursday police released photos of items that Holloway used to care for her daughter that they have been unable to locate during their investigation. They believe these items may be with Vanessa, or may have been discarded. If found, contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or the FBI Tipline at 203-503-5555.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads them to find Vanessa Morales. The reward will be given to anyone that returns Vanessa unharmed or has specific information about where she is that leads to her recovery.

Amber Alert Issued for Missing Ansonia Baby

Mom's Death Ruled a Homicide

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of Holloway’s death to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Suspect in Homicide and Baby's Disappearance Named

Police said 43-year—old Jose Morales, of New Haven, is suspected in the homicide and the disappearance of the baby, but has not been charged in connection.

Authorities said he is Vanessa’s father and was dating Christine.