Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sister Dies at 74

Grammy winning writer/singer and founding member of the Pointer Sisters, Anita Pointer, died Saturday at the age of 74.

Anita Pointer’s publicist Roger Neal said, “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.”

Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters has passed at the age of 74. https://t.co/QwP03EaLGA pic.twitter.com/V7VOIFWkgu — The Pointer Sisters (@PointerOfficial) January 1, 2023

The original Pointer Sisters, Anita’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron & Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer released the following statement:

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace. She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving, beautiful place with Anita there.”

Anita Marie Pointer was born in Oakland on Jan. 23, 1948, she was the fourth of six children to Reverend Elton & Sarah Pointer.

Anita and her sisters grew up singing in their dad’s church. In the tenth grade, Anita played alto sax as a member of the McRae High School band. In 1969 Anita quit her job as a secretary to join her younger sisters Bonnie, June and her sister Ruth to form the Pointer Sisters.

Anita leaves behind, her sister, Ruth Pointer, brothers Aaron Pointer, Fritz Pointer and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer.

Anita’s only daughter, Jada Pointer, passed away in 2003. She raised her only grandchild, Roxie.