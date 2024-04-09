Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond exited Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks with an ankle injury after going up for a rebound. The injury followed one of the crazier sequences you'll ever see on an NBA basketball court.

Drummond forced a steal at the wing, creating a fast break opportunity for Bulls forward Torrey Craig. Craig, for some inexplicable reason, decided it would be wise to throw himself a lob off the backboard for a Sports Center top-10 slam dunk. Drummond, who was either going for the rebound or thought the pass was intended for him, jumped up behind Craig and went up for the dunk, too. Craig's initial dunk was short, and Drummond bounced the rebound off the back of the rim and into the hands of Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Drummond's injury occurred a few moments later at the other end of the floor.

Torrey Craig tried to throw a lob off the backboard to himself but Andre Drummond thought it was for him and this happened 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/S40XtLV50h — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 10, 2024

Drummond laid on the court in what seemed like severe pain for an extended period before leaving the game in a wheelchair.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.