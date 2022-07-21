Capitol Riot

‘A Target on His Back': Trump's Tweet Calling Pence a ‘Coward' Put Him in Danger

Pence's security detail made goodbye calls to their families

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

President Donald Trump's attacks on Vice President Mike Pence worried Pence's security detail enough that they made goodbye calls to their families, the House Jan. 6 committee revealed Thursday night.

In a 2:24 p.m. tweet, Trump wrote: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution."

It gave a green light to the mob that had attacked the Capitol, the former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews told the House Jan. 6 committee. Trump should instead have been tweeting to his supporters that they should go home, she said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“It was essentially him giving the green light to these people, telling them that what they were doing at the steps of the Capitol, entering the Capitol, was okay, that that they were justified in their anger,” she said.

Matthews had worked on Trump's election campaign before moving to the White House.

“I’ve seen the impact that his words have on his supporters,” she said. “They truly latch on to every word and every tweet that he says.”

U.S. & World

Capitol Riot 30 mins ago

Jan. 6 Probe: Trump ‘Poured Gasoline on Fire' at Capitol

Coronavirus 13 hours ago

President Biden Has ‘Very Mild Symptoms' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

House committee member Elaine Luria said, “He put a target on his own vice president’s back."

This is a live update. For more Jan. 6 hearings coverage, click here.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotPresident Donald TrumpJan. 6 House Committee
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us