In video obtained by NBC News, U.S. border agents are seen trying to illegally force an injured and mentally unstable man across the border into Mexico, claiming he is not in their custody and assuming he is Mexican because "he looks like it."

NBC News was made aware of the video, shot in March 2017 at the border crossing in Calexico, California, by a whistleblower. A videographer was in place because Mexican agents believed American agents used the place to frequently try deporting migrants covertly, according to a source close to the Mexican government.



Mexican nationals can only be sent back across the border through the consulate, and migrants from elsewhere must be sent back to their country of origin.

The incident resulted in a complaint from Mexican officials to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the agents were reprimanded after an investigation but kept their jobs. A CBP representative told NBC News it an "isolated incident."

Rebuffed by the Mexican agents, the CBP border agents can be seen allowing the man to walk into traffic on the American side of the border. NBC News learned that he was left in a U.S. park and that agents lost track of his whereabouts for nearly a month before he was eventually hospitalized.