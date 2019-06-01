What We Know About the Twelve Virginia Beach Victims

This undated photo made available by the City of Virginia Beach, VA., shows Laquita C. Brown. Brown was one of twelve people killed in a shooting Friday, May 31, 2019, at a Virginia Beach municipal building. Brown was a right-of-way agent in the public works department.

The 12 people killed after a man opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia on Friday included decades-long employees of the city, officials said. Their identities were released by City Manager Dave Hansen at a news conference on Saturday, NBC News reports.

Robert "Bobby" Williams, from Chesapeake, was the longest-serving employee among the victims, having worked as a special projects coordinator for 41 years. Christopher Kelly Rapp, an engineer from Powhatan, worked for public works for only 11 months, while Mary Louise Gayle, from Virginia Beach, served as a right-of-way agent for 24 years.

Laquita C. Brown, from the nearby city of Chesapeake, had been a right of way agent in the city's public works department for four and a half years. Other public works employees included Tara Welch Gallagher, from Virginia Beach, who served as an engineer for six years. Alexander Mikhail Gusev, also from Virginia Beach, worked as a right-of-way agent for nine years.

Katherine A. Nixon, from Virginia Beach, had been an engineer within the public utilities department for a decade. Richard H. Nettleton, from Norfolk, was also an engineer in the department for 28 years.

Shooting in Virginia Beach Leaves 13 Dead Including Shooter

Police in Virginia Beach, Virginia, say 12 people were killed and at least four injured after a shooter opened fire at a municipal center. The shooter also died. (Published Friday, May 31, 2019)

Other Virginia Beach residents killed in the public utilities office included Ryan Keith Cox, an account clerk for over 12 years; Joshua A. Hardy, an engineering technician for over four years; and Michelle "Missy" Langer, who worked as an administrative assistant for 12 years. Herbert "Bert" Snelling, a contractor from Virginia Beach who was at the municipal building for a permit, was the only one among the 12 killed who was not an employee of the city.