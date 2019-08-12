Head of U.S. Special Operations Forces Orders Review of Culture After SEALs, Other Scandals

In this January 10, 2019, file photo, U.S. Army Lieutenant General Richard D. Clarke arrives at a closed briefing before Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The head of U.S. Special Operations Command is initiating a comprehensive review of all Special Operations Forces culture and ethics, according to a memo he sent to commanders Friday evening.

"Recent incidents have called our culture and ethics into question and threaten the trust placed in us," Gen. Richard Clarke wrote. The review will focus on recruiting, how new SOF members are selected, how leaders are trained and grown, how the force is educated about ethics and how ethical failures are addressed, NBC News reports.

The review comes after a string of high-profile incidents involving Special Operations Forces, which include the Navy SEALs, the Green Berets and the Delta Force, among others.

Last month, a platoon of Navy SEALs was kicked out of Iraq for drinking, amidst an allegation that one member sexually assaulted a female service member and the other platoon members helped cover it up.

