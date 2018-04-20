Five Easy Ways to Maintain a Bike - NBC New York
Five Easy Ways to Maintain a Bike

All you need is a set of Allen wrenches and a screwdriver.

By Nina Lin

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    How to Check Over Your Bike Before You Ride or Buy

    Don't skip these easy checks when you buy your first bike or pull it out for a ride after the winter. (Published 5 hours ago)

    As any community cycling shop mechanic will tell you, there are plenty of advantages to traveling a city by bike: it's cheaper and greener than taking the car or train, and a lot easier to maintain.

    Those gallons of gas and the coal burned to power trains adds up — transportation was the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in 2016, according to Environmental Protection Agency statistics. Most transportation-related emissions come from cars, pickup trucks, minivans and SUVs.

    Bike rental programs in America’s cities are starting to make the option of short-term green alternatives readily available to environmentally conscious commuters, but they usually only afford commuters a trip measured in minutes.

    Karen Overton, director of educational nonprofit Recycle-a-Bicycle, itself a part of Bike New York, stressed that owning and maintaing a bicycle is one way to lessen overall air pollution and overreliance on gasoline and coal.

    “We can change that level of [air] pollution by changing your transportation patterns,” Overton said. “You don’t have to radically change your whole life — just one individual behavior, and sustain that change.”

    Below, David Heslop of Recycle-a-Bicycle explains five ways anyone can maintain their own bicycle without going to a repair shop, making the sustainable commuting method even cheaper.

    How to Patch an Inner TubeHow to Patch an Inner Tube

    What do you do when your bike gets a flat on the road? David Heslop of Recycle-a-Bicycle walks us through the steps to patch an inner tube using just a tire lever and a patch kit.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    How to Change an Inner TubeHow to Change an Inner Tube

    Recycle-a-Bicycle's David Heslop shows us how easy it is to change an inner tube on your own bike.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Fixing Your Bike: How to Adjust Brakes and BrakepadsFixing Your Bike: How to Adjust Brakes and Brakepads

    All you need to adjust brake tension and brake pads on a bicycle are some Allen keys and a screwdriver. 

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Fixing Your Bike: How to Adjust a DerailleurFixing Your Bike: How to Adjust a Derailleur

    If you're having problems shifting gears on your bike, it may be time to take a look at your derailleur. Recycle-a-Bicycle's David Heslop shows us how.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Fixing Your Bike: How to Adjust a Seat PostFixing Your Bike: How to Adjust a Seat Post

    Believe it or not, there actually are right and wrong ways of sitting on your bike. 

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    This story is part of NBCUniversal’s 11th Annual Green is Universal Earth Week where we’re inviting our viewers and readers to show us how Earth inspires them by sharing their work in the community using the hashtag #EarthInspiresMe. Follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more.

