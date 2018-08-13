Firefighter Dies in California's Mendocino Complex Fire: Officials

Firefighters watch a back burn during the Mendocino Complex fire in Upper Lake, California on July 31, 2018. Dozens of fires have raged across the state since July 27, burning more than 200,000 acres of land, forcing thousands to evacuate and killing eight civilians and firefighters.

A firefighter has died while battling the Mendocino Complex fire, officials said late Monday.

An investigation is ongoing and notification of the next of kin is in progress. No other details have been released.

The Mendocino Complex fires, twin wildfires that are being fought together, is the largest wildfire in California's history.

The Ranch Fire has charred over 300,000 acres and is 59 percent contained. Cal Fire on Monday said the River Fire is now 100 percent contained and burned nearly 49,000 acres.

Six firefighters have now died in connection with a wave of massive wildfires that struck Northern California in the past weeks.

The deadliest wildfire, the Carr Fire, has left a total of eight people dead, including three firefighters.

Two firefighters have died fighting a fire near Yosemite National Park.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.





