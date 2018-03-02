Parents Arrested After Deputies Find Kids Living in a Squalid Desert Box

Three children were found living inside a large plywood box in Joshua Tree, where they resided there for the past four years. Christine Kim reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Thursday, March 1, 2018. (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

A California couple is facing child cruelty charges after deputies discovered their three children living in a squalid desert shack near mounds of trash and feces on a property in Joshua Tree.

Deputies conducting an area check Wednesday morning came across a rectangular box made of plywood in the 7000 block of Sun Fair Road, about 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

Police said deputies learned that the children — ages 11, 13 and 14 — had been living inside the ramshackle shelter for about four years. The box, cobbled together with plywood and plastic sheetings, measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide, officials said.

Deputies said they also found several large holes, mounds of trashfi and human feces scattered around the desert property, which had no electricity or running water.

There were also up to 40 cats inside a travel trailer and roaming freely around the property.

Authorities said the children were found "with an inadequate amount of food and were living in an unsuitable and unsafe environment." The children were taken into protective custody.

Mona Lisa Kirk, 51, and Daniel Panico, 73, were arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child. They were booked into the Morongo Basin Jail and are being held in lieu of $1000,000.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.