Car Crash Engulfed in Flames Leaves 3 Dead in California

Three people killed in South Los Angeles car crash, including a child and a baby. Jane Yamamoto reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on April 28, 2018.

A fiery explosion --a car fully engulfed in flames, people screaming and running for help trying to rescue five people believed to be a family in a blue van in southern Los Angeles.

"It was terrible. I had to see these 2 little boys," Bobby Arredondo watched it all unfold around 7:30 tonight.

He saw a black car westbound on Hoover Street speed up trying to make a traffic light.

Arredondo said, "As he gassed on it the blue van looked like it was going to make left on Hoover, and he broadsided it."

He says the van was dragged down the street about 25 feet hitting a curb when it burst into flames.

Twenty-five firefighters were on scene along with four rescue ambulances. Two children and an adult died on the scene. Two others including a child were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Praying they survive, another woman who lives down the street she says minutes before the deadly crash the same car hit her neighbors van.

"We screamed at him, 'Hey!' and he just took off," Alma Munoz said about the minor incident that occurred moments before the fatal crash.

The man driving the black car survived the crash, but LAFD says he suffered critical injuries. He was transported to a hospital in custody.