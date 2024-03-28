Oroville

California 9-year-old rams police cruiser after taking mom's car to get to school

Boy tells officers in Oroville he was just trying to get to school

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver who rammed a California Highway Patrol cruiser and sparked a brief chase Wednesday in Northern California turned out to be a 9-year-old kid who told officers he was trying to get to school, according to a CHP social media post.

About 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, in what the CHP called "a scene straight out of a movie," officers in Oroville, California, responded to the intersection of Grand Avenue and Fourth Street and encountered a gray Volkswagen sedan stopped in the middle of the intersection, the CHP said.

After an officer instructed the driver to move, the vehicle sped off and led a brief chase that ended in a dirt parking lot near Plumas Avenue Elementary School, the CHP said.

The driver then abruptly reversed the vehicle and rammed the officer's patrol car in what the CHP called "a moment that could have led to a grave outcome."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The officer soon discovered it was a 9-year-old behind the wheel of his mother's car, trying to drive himself to school, the CHP said.

No injuries were reported, and the child eventually was sent to school.

The crash was "a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in our daily commutes and the responsibility we carry as drivers. The fact that this crash involved a child driver only heightens the need for awareness around vehicle security and the importance of imparting road safety knowledge to our younger generation," the CHP said.

U.S. & World

Reality TV

Conjoined twins Brittany and Abby Hensel respond to ‘loud' comments after Josh Bowling wedding reveal

North Carolina

Possible moonshine cave discovered under grandstands at NASCAR track in North Carolina

This article tagged under:

Oroville
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us