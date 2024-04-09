meriden

6-year-old dies after go-kart accident in Meriden, Conn.

Police said a 4-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital.

A 6-year-old boy has died after a go-kart crash in Meriden on Tuesday night.

Police said they received several 911 calls around 7:43 p.m. reporting that a child who was driving a go-kart crashed at Kronenberger Park had serious injuries.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy were on the go-kart and it hit a closed swing gate and went under it.

The 6-year-old child was wearing a helmet, but suffered a traumatic injury, police said. He was brought to Midstate Medical Center where he died.

Police said the 4-year-old boy had no major injuries, but was transported to Connecticut Children’s for evaluation.

Family members were at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The Meriden Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer J. Martino at 203-630-6201 or email jmartino@meridenct.gov.

