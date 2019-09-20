1 Dead, 5 Hurt in Shooting in Washington, D.C.

Four people were shot in Columbia Heights Thursday night. Shomari Stone reports two are in critical condition. (Published 3 hours ago)

A man was killed and four men and a woman were injured in a shooting in Northwest D.C. Thursday night, police said. Three other people were shot in Northeast.

The Columbia Heights shooting took place in the busy 1300 block of Columbia Road NW near the DC USA retail development that houses Target, police said.

Police received a report of shots fired about 10 p.m. and found six victims who had been shot in the courtyard area of an apartment complex. The five injured people were taken to hospitals in various conditions, including at least one in critical condition, police said.

Police are interviewing people in the neighborhood and looking for surveillance video and said they are looking into the possibility it was a drive-by.

Police are looking for a light-colored Nissan sedan with two males who appeared to have assault rifles.

Parts of the neighborhood were closed to drivers and pedestrians.

About an hour later, three people were shot in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE, police said. A man was not conscious and not breathing. A man and woman were both conscious and breathing.

Police do not have any early indications that the shootings were related.

