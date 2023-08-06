3 dead in 2 separate Hartford, CT shootings

Three people have died and one person is injured after two separate shootings in Hartford overnight.

Officers were called to Wethersfield Avenue around 12:30 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation with numerous rounds.

At the scene, police said they found a man in his 20s unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

While officers were investigating, authorities said a second man with multiple gunshot wounds arrived to an area hospital by private vehicle. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Investigators are following very active leads and have found video to aid in the investigation.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers were called to Sterling Street after getting a ShotSpotter activation with multiple rounds.

On Sterling Street, officers said they found two people with gunshot wounds on the porch area of the building. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The second person who was found was taken to St. Francis Hospital. This person was later pronounced dead. Their identity also has not been released.

In the Sterling Street shooting, authorities said it appears there were three shooters and it was an ambush style shooting. It is believed it was a very targeted attack.

At this point, it does not appear that the shootings are related. Both shootings are described by police as complicated with lots of evidence and the investigations are active and ongoing.

Anyone who has information that could help with the investigations is asked to call 860-722-TIPS.