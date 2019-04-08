After three century-old African American churches in one Louisiana parish burned down within 10 days, hundreds of investigators are probing what sparked the blazes and churchgoers are trying to pull together, NBC News reported.

"It's sad that our society has stooped this low to do something like that," said Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Pastor Gerald Toussaint Sunday as he surveyed the charred remains of the building.

The congregation was invited to a nearby church, where morning service on Sunday was packed as Deacon Curtis Zachary said, "Let them know we'll keep praying with a building or without a building."

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning called the fires suspicious. He is leading the probe to determine the their cause, working with FBI and ATF investigators across the country.