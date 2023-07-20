123-123: This New Year's Eve will undoubtedly stand out

With 2023 roughly halfway over, the end of the year is closer than you might think -- and this year, it's particularly special.

That's because the date will be 12/31/23 - or 123-123.

While the numbers are rare, and particularly significant for some who are spiritual or believe in numerology, the date is not considered what many know as a palindrome date.

A palindrome means something can be read the same both forward and backward.

This New Year's Eve may not fall under that category, but it will undoubtedly stand out for its sequence, which hasn't been seen since 1923.

This year, there were 11 palindrome dates in the month of March alone. That trend will continue in various months over the next several years.

But according to the Farmer's Almanac, "after 2029, no other year in this century will contain an abundance of consecutive palindrome dates like most of the years in this decade or last decade."

But if you use all four digits of the year, and include two digit days and months, there are only 12 palindrome dates this century, the Almanac reports.