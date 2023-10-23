2 employees injured in Hartford, Conn. convenience store shooting

Two employees are injured after someone opened fire inside of a convenience store in Hartford on Monday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at the Hot Corner Market on Albany Avenue around 8:15 a.m. during what they believe was a robbery.

According to officers, two people who work at the store were shot. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. One victim is a man in his 40s and the other victim is a man in his 50s, police said.

Investigators believe there are three suspects and said one person opened fire inside of the store. After the shooting, all three fled on foot.

Police have not given a description of the suspects.