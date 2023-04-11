news

1 in 5 Adults Has Been Threatened by a Gun in the US, Survey Finds

Nearly 20% of the survey respondents also reported having a family member who'd been killed by a gun, including by suicide.

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

More than half of U.S. adults recently surveyed said they or a family member have experienced a gun-related incident, according to data published Tuesday by KFF, a nonprofit research organization formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation.

That includes "witnessing a shooting, being threatened by gun, or being injured or killed by a gun," KFF's report said.

Around 1 in 5 adults, or 21%, said they had personally been threatened by a gun, while 19% said they had a family member who was killed by a gun.

Of those surveyed, 17% said they had personally witnessed someone being shot.

The findings come amid a recent wave of gun violence in the U.S. On Monday, a gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, killing at least five people and injuring nine others, authorities said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

newsgun violencestudy
