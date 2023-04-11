1 in 5 Adults Has Been Threatened by a Gun in the US, Survey Finds

More than half of U.S. adults recently surveyed said they or a family member have experienced a gun-related incident, according to data published Tuesday by KFF, a nonprofit research organization formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation.

That includes "witnessing a shooting, being threatened by gun, or being injured or killed by a gun," KFF's report said.

Around 1 in 5 adults, or 21%, said they had personally been threatened by a gun, while 19% said they had a family member who was killed by a gun.

Of those surveyed, 17% said they had personally witnessed someone being shot.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The findings come amid a recent wave of gun violence in the U.S. On Monday, a gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, killing at least five people and injuring nine others, authorities said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.