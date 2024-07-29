NYC student OMNY card program expanded to provide more flexibility, accessibility

What to Know The new OMNY student cards will be valid 24/7, all year long and include travels for after school activities.

The cards are not be distributed directly by the MTA, they will be distributed to students at the start of the school year by their schools

The student OMNY cards will be valid on all MTA subway lines, local, limited, and select buses, as well as on the Staten Island Railway, the Roosevelt Island Tram, and the Hudson Rail Link. The cards also include free transfers.

New York City officials have announced that the OMNY cards program has expanded for students allowing for more to take advantage of the program that makes public more affordable.

Starting this upcoming school year, students will receive Student OMNY cards, instead of the MetroCards that have been distributed to students since 1997. This is part of the MTA's efforts to switch entirely to OMNY, its contactless fare payment system. It is also part of the mayor's efforts to making public transportation more accessible and affordable.

The Student OMNY cards will be valid 24/7, all year long and include travels for after school activities. They allow four free rides per day, up from three free rides previously offered by student MetroCards. The restrictive schedule that limited MetroCard usage to 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on days when school was in session is also being eliminated. Students will now be able ride for free on weekends as well.

“These expanded student OMNY cards are a gamechanger for families across New York City, particularly for working-class families that need just a little more help to afford our city," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "Families where older siblings pick their younger brothers and sisters up from school, or where kids have after-school and summer jobs to help make ends meet.”

T-A-P T-O G-O 🎶 NYC students, we've got exciting news: Student OMNY Cards are coming this school year!



With the new Student OMNY Card, you'll get four free rides a day, all year long! That means more free rides than Student MetroCard—24/7/365, including weekends, summers, and…

Transportation eligibility is based on "a student’s grade level, walking distance between home and school, and existing accommodations due to a medical condition, housing status, or safety assessment," according to NYC Public Schools. However, there are exceptions, such as for students in foster care or temporary housing.

“The student OMNY card program makes it even more convenient for kids to use the public transit system, teaching them how indispensable it is to New York City,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement. “With help from Mayor Adams and New York City Public Schools, students can learn the value of the transit system and ensure they continue to tap to ride past graduation.”

