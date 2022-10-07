Man Beaten and Robbed of His Cell Phone in the Bronx

Police are looking for five men they say attacked and then robbed a 62 year old man in the Bronx earlier this week.

Investigators say this happened on October 5th at around 5p.m. near East 150th Street and Exterior Street.

While the man was walking, the group approached him and randomly began punching and kicking his head and body. When he dropped his phone in the scuffle, they picked it up and left, heading north on Exterior Street.

The victim was treated by EMS for his injuries.

