Zayn announces surprise tour on ‘Fallon' and he's coming to NYC

Without saying a single word, Zayn announced his first solo tour.

The British singer is making a stop at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom on Nov. 2. Zayn Malik surprised fans on Tuesday during Jimmy Fallon's monologue on the "Tonight Show," walking on set and playing "Stardust," a track on his latest album on Fallon's laptop. Malik then handed a card to Fallon who then read the tour announcement.

When Fallon was done, fans cheered and the 31-year-old left without saying anything.

After parting with One Direction in 2015, Zayn has released four studio albums but he has never been on tour by himself. His latest album "Room Under the Stairs" was released in May of this year.

Zayn made an official announcement about the tour on Wednesday, saying he appreciates his fans' "patience, love, and support."

"Can’t wait to enjoy great music together. This time I really mean soon 😂 see you in 35 days….," the artist wrote on X.

His "Stairway to the Sky Tour" will kick off in San Franciso later this month and it will end in the U.K. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. EDT, according to Ticketmaster. Pre-sales begin Thursday at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

