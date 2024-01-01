Wrong-way driver fleeing cops injures 9, pins woman under midtown food truck: NYPD

A wrong-way driver allegedly trying to escape from police hurt at least nine people and left a trail of destruction in midtown Manhattan, police said.

It was only about 90 minutes into the new year when the NYPD said police on New Year's Eve detail went to check out a reported fight inside of a BMW near 7th Avenue and West 33rd Street. When approached, the 44-year-old driver took off, racing the wrong way down 7th Avenue.

Police said the driver took a turn down West 34th Street -- and that's where he reportedly struck multiple pedestrians and several cops.

The wild driver hit a couple marked police cruisers and rammed a food truck, pinning a woman underneath. The woman, 39, was taken to Bellevue Hospital along with five others struck in the commotion. Three cops also had minor injuries.

Police in pursuit of the man ran after him on foot and eventually nabbed him, according to the NYPD. He was also transported to a hospital in critical condition.

It wasn't immediately clear why the driver chose to flee from police or what the nature of the dispute was that first attracted cops.

The investigation is ongoing.