Construction workers have made a macabre find while digging in the East Village.

The workers were more than 12-feet underground last Friday when they came across what looked like a human skull, police said.

The find was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which examined it and confirmed it was indeed human.



The skull was found at 32 Second Avenue, where both jail and a cemetery once sat, police said.

The Anthology Film Archives now sits on the land.