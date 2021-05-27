Worker Falls at Historic Brooklyn Bank Site, DOB Investigating

New York City's Department of Buildings says it is investigating after a worker apparently fell from an unknown height while toiling on a construction site at a well-known Brooklyn building Thursday.

No details on the worker's condition after the 8:30 a.m. fall at 1045 Flatbush Avenue were immediately available.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The site, formerly home to the Flatbush Savings Bank, was slated for demolition earlier this year. The new property owners plan to replace it with a new mixed-use building, a development that forced some protests among community members.

According to BKLYNER, a local activist group had sent a letter to the Landmarks Preservation Commission, urging the site be converted to landmark status.

The three-story bank was completed in 1927 and designed by architecture firm Halsey, McCormack & Helmer, which was also behind the landmarked Williamsburg Savings Bank building in north Brooklyn among other notable projects.