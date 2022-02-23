the high line

Work to Begin on High Line Connection to Moynihan Hall

The $50 million Moynihan Connector is expected to open in about a year

Moynihan Connector rendering
A ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday will mark the start of a project to connect the High Line with Moynihan Train Hall, a long-awaited expansion that will create unobstructed pedestrian access to Manhattan's western edges.

Designs for the $50 million project debuted last September, but Wednesday marks the formal start of the work to bring the Moynihan Connector to reality.

The new connector will start at 30th Street and Tenth Avenue and run east, parallel to 30th, before turning north at Dyer Avenue. It will then turn east again inside Brookfield Properties' Manhattan West development, terminating at Ninth Avenue, across the street from the entrance to the train station.

The project -- a public-private partnership of Empire State Development, the Port Authority, Brookfield Properties Group, and Friends of the High Line -- is expected to be completed by Spring 2023.

