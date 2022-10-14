Woman Trapped in NYC Subway Turnstile Fights Against Wallet Thief: Cops

A woman trying to enter a Queens subway station this week was trapped in a turnstile when a man came up behind her and pinned her in place before stealing a wallet, police said.

Video released by police shows the Tuesday robbery at the 63 Drive - Rego Park subway station. The woman tried passing through the full-body turnstile around 11:40 a.m. when she found herself trapped.

Police said the 26-year-old victim was grabbed by the unknown thief who kept her trapped within the turnstile until he was able to swipe her wallet and run off.

The woman tried fighting back, police said, and resisted but couldn't get out of the trap until he fled. She wasn't injured in the ordeal, police said.

Three days later the man was still in the wind and wanted by police, who released the new surveillance images on Friday.