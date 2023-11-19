Woman thrown from overpass dies as NYC hit-and-run fatality count climbs higher

A woman was thrown to her death early Sunday morning after a car slammed into her on the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx, according to police.

The driver of that vehicle is still being sought by police for striking the woman around 1:15 a.m. near the Bronx River Parkway exit in the Soundview section.

Police said the 32-year-old woman was knocked off an overpass and fell onto Bronx River Avenue. The woman had just been involved in a fender-bender with another person and was exchanging information on the side of the road when she was hit, according to investigators.

She was rushed to Jacobi Hospital but the injuries from the fall proved fatal.

The overnight death marks the fourth from a hit-and-run this week, according to numbers from the city. The drivers in all of the crashes are still in the wind.

The first happened Thursday night when a 72-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk in Brooklyn. The following morning, a driver struck and killed a pedestrian in midtown. And later that night, two men on bicycles were hit in the Bronx. One of the cyclists was killed, the other was hospitalized.

These deaths are a stark addition to a distressing trend in traffic-related deaths. This year alone, according to the DOT, a total of 183 people have been killed on the roads.

Sixty-five pedestrians, 25 cyclists, and 78 motorists have all ended up as statistics on a growing list of roadway tragedies.

It's those very tragedies that brought a large crowd to Astoria on Sunday in honor of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

"Today we’re here to represent all the families that are experiencing similar or the same things that we are just so we can show love and support to each other to make sure that this doesn’t happen anymore,” one attendee said.