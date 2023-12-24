Woman takes leap into East River after fiery crash

A driver took a plunge into the East River early Sunday morning after her car came to a fiery crash on the FDR Drive, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 23-year-old woman behind the wheel was traveling northbound through Manhattan when she crashed at East 102nd Street on Christmas Eve.

After her car went up in flames, police said the woman managed to safely get out. Investigators believe she hadn't suffered any injuries, but for some reason chose next to jump into the river.

Police said first responders managed to get her out of the river.

There were no criminal charges brought against the woman immediately following the incident, but police said their investigation was ongoing.