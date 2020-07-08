Woman Sucked Into Drainage Pipe, Loses Car as Fierce Storms Thrash New Jersey

A woman got sucked into a drainage pipe as ferocious storms swept through New Jersey, where she was delivering for DoorDash Monday, police and the company say.

Cops didn't find out what happened until someone who lives on Carneer Avenue in Rutherford saw the woman emerge from the water around 5:20 p.m. that day. At the same time, nearby police in Passaic got a call about a woman sucked into a drainage pipe.

Authorities say the woman, Nathalia Bruno of Newark, got out of her car as water started to sweep it away at the corner of Main and Benson avenues. She wasn't familiar with the area, police say, so may not have known about flash flood-prone areas. Cops called an ambulance and Bruno was taken to a hospital.

Her injuries appeared to be minor, they said. The car has not been located.

DoorDash said in a statement it was offering Bruno financial assistance for any expenses incurred in what the company described as a "frightening incident."

"At DoorDash, we take the safety of our community extremely seriously, and our thoughts and sincerest condolences are with the Dasher who endured this frightening event," the statement said. "We have reached out to offer our support during her recovery and will be providing her with financial assistance as well as occupational accident insurance to cover expenses incurred."

Wild weather has plagued the tri-state area for almost a full straight week. More severe storms are possible Wednesday, while a potential tropical system developing off the coast may pose more problems later in the week.