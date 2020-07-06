Storm Team 4

Damaging Winds, Hail Threaten Tri-State Monday as Heat Cranks Above 90

NBCUniversal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Pop-up thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening after a day of sweltering heat and stifling humidity
  • The weather stays unsettled through the middle of the week, with temperatures hovering between the mid and high 80s
  • The heat cranks back up near 90 by Thursday, though the humidity is expected to be even more suffocating than earlier in the week

Damaging winds, hail and torrential rain threaten the tri-state area once again Monday as temperatures soar to the low 90s with unbearable humidity.

Much of the day stays dry. Hazy sunshine will give way to some clouds later in the day before scattered thunderstorms fire up in the afternoon and evening. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

The storms should move out overnight, but conditions continue rather unsettled through the middle of the week, with a chance for thunder both Tuesday and Wednesday as temps bounce between the mid and high 80s.

Local

Flatbush 1 hour ago

12-Year-Old Boy, Man Die in NYC Apartment Fire; 8 Others Hurt

reopening 1 hour ago

NYC Enters Phase III Minus Indoor Dining as New Possible Virus Mutation, Travel Fuel Fresh Fear

The risk for storms lessens Thursday and Friday, though the oppressive heat cranks back up to 90. The humidity will be even more smothering than it is expected to be earlier in the week, so it'll feel even more uncomfortable outside.

Track the approaching storms using our interactive radar below.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us