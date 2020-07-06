Damaging Winds, Hail Threaten Tri-State Monday as Heat Cranks Above 90

What to Know Pop-up thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening after a day of sweltering heat and stifling humidity

The weather stays unsettled through the middle of the week, with temperatures hovering between the mid and high 80s

The heat cranks back up near 90 by Thursday, though the humidity is expected to be even more suffocating than earlier in the week

Damaging winds, hail and torrential rain threaten the tri-state area once again Monday as temperatures soar to the low 90s with unbearable humidity.

Much of the day stays dry. Hazy sunshine will give way to some clouds later in the day before scattered thunderstorms fire up in the afternoon and evening. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

The storms should move out overnight, but conditions continue rather unsettled through the middle of the week, with a chance for thunder both Tuesday and Wednesday as temps bounce between the mid and high 80s.

The risk for storms lessens Thursday and Friday, though the oppressive heat cranks back up to 90. The humidity will be even more smothering than it is expected to be earlier in the week, so it'll feel even more uncomfortable outside.

Track the approaching storms using our interactive radar below.