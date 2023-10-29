Woman slaps Palestinian supporters on Brooklyn Bridge during Saturday's massive march: NYPD

A woman is being sought by the New York City Police Department for allegedly assaulting a man and shouting an "anti-ethnic statement" during Saturday's pro-Palestinian march across the Brooklyn Bridge.

Police said the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on the bridge footpath, just above the roadway where thousands of protesters were continuing their march into Manhattan.

The woman allegedly slapped a 31-year-old man in the face while making hateful comments. Police said the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Sources said the woman shouted "f--- Palestine," but could not say for certain whether either party was attending the protest.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Video circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, appears to show part of the assault. In the short clip the suspect is not heard mentioning Palestine, but she repeatedly tells a number of people, "you deserve death."

The man she reportedly hit declined medical attention, according to police.

The crowd gathered Saturday to march from Brooklyn into Manhattan appeared to be one of the city's largest demonstrations calling for a ceasefire as the death toll among Palestinians crosses 8,000, according to Gaza's Health ministry. Over 1,400 people have died in Israel.

The NYPD also reported an arrest in Union Square, where the march concluded, for criminal mischief. The man had reportedly tagged a police vehicle with "Free Palestine."