Israel-Hamas War

Woman slaps Palestinian supporters on Brooklyn Bridge during Saturday's massive march: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman is being sought by the New York City Police Department for allegedly assaulting a man and shouting an "anti-ethnic statement" during Saturday's pro-Palestinian march across the Brooklyn Bridge.

Police said the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on the bridge footpath, just above the roadway where thousands of protesters were continuing their march into Manhattan.

The woman allegedly slapped a 31-year-old man in the face while making hateful comments. Police said the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Sources said the woman shouted "f--- Palestine," but could not say for certain whether either party was attending the protest.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Video circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, appears to show part of the assault. In the short clip the suspect is not heard mentioning Palestine, but she repeatedly tells a number of people, "you deserve death."

The man she reportedly hit declined medical attention, according to police.

The crowd gathered Saturday to march from Brooklyn into Manhattan appeared to be one of the city's largest demonstrations calling for a ceasefire as the death toll among Palestinians crosses 8,000, according to Gaza's Health ministry. Over 1,400 people have died in Israel.

News

Long Island 4 hours ago

Long Island man points gun at 6-year-old's head over Halloween candy mix-up: Police

In Memoriam 20 hours ago

Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing on ‘Friends,' dead at 54

The NYPD also reported an arrest in Union Square, where the march concluded, for criminal mischief. The man had reportedly tagged a police vehicle with "Free Palestine."

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas WarprotestsBrooklyn Bridge
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us