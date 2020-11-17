gun violence

Woman Shot in Head Was Not Intended Target of Drive-by Shooting on Staten Island: Police

A New York City woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head in the lobby of a building.

Police say the 52-year-old woman on Staten Island was not the target in the drive-by shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. Monday on Park Hill Avenue. Crime scene investigators were at the scene for hours gathering evidence, placing evidence markers on the ground where bullet casings were found.

There are reports of bullets going into at least two apartments, according to police. The only detail of the suspect available is the description of a black car seen driving away from the scene.

Police are working to determine a motive in the shooting as the victim receives care for her life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

