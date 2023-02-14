Woman Seriously Injured in Brooklyn Fire where Lithium-Ion Batteries were Found

A woman was left with serious injuries when a fire blazed through two Bushwick apartment buildings Tuesday morning.

According to the FDNY, firefighters responded to a fire at 14 Goodwin Place around 1:30 am and discovered heavy flames on the first and second floors. They rescued one woman from her apartment at the back of the second floor, and she was transported to a local hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

The fire engulfed all three floors of the building and extended to the apartment building next door.

The FDNY said several e-bikes and scooters bearing lithium-ion batteries were discovered on the first floor, and later removed by firefighters.

FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito called the firefighters' efforts "outstanding," saying the heavy flames they encountered made the fire particularly difficult to combat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.