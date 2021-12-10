Woman Recording Her Fight With Straphanger Gets Clocked on Subway: NYPD

A Friday morning subway ride turned violent for straphangers aboard a 6 train in Harlem after two women got into a physical altercation and one started recording.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was hurt after she was punched following a dispute with another woman around 7:45 a.m.

The two got into an argument, though it's not clear what it was about, and the victim pulled out her phone and started recording the other, cops say. That's when her attacker punched the 24-year-old and swiped her phone, according to police.

Police said the assault took place on a southbound 6 train in the area of Lexington Avenue and E 125th Street.

No suspect description was immediately released by police. Their investigation is ongoing.