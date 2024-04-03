Manhattan

Woman punched in West Village amid series of Manhattan attacks

Multiple women have reported being punched in the face while walking in Manhattan in recent weeks

By Romney Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are looking for a man who randomly punched a woman in the face in Manhattan's West Village, the latest in a string of reported unprovoked attacks that have the borough on edge.

This case, which was reported by police Tuesday but happened March 20, marks at least the fifth such attack in the last few weeks. The NYPD isn't calling it a trend and won't say if the March 20 is linked to the other incidents.

News 4 has tracked at least five of them since March 20, including the newly reported one. In that case, a 23-year-old woman was walking on Avenue of the Americas around 10 a.m. when a stranger hit her in the face with a closed fist. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of a nose injury, while her attacker ran off.

The other stories have been similar -- all women, mostly in their 20s, attacked in broad daylight by a man who delivers a sucker-punch to the face. The NYPD says it has arrested three people in the various cases so far.

The violence is part of a 10% increase in misdemeanor assaults in the city year over year, according to NYPD statistics.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNYPDcrime stoppers
