Queens

Woman Killed by Drunk NYC Car Wash Worker After Tipping for Her Clean: DA

"This is a heartbreaking, senseless tragedy and a woman who just wanted to get her car washed is dead because of the defendant’s alleged actions," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 43-year-old car wash worker from Queens has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and drunk driving for allegedly striking and killing a 54-year-old woman heading to her clean vehicle while he was impaired, prosecutors said.

Edwin Vargas allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of .115, above the .08 legal limit, when he drove a vehicle off the cleaning rack and hit victim Tracy McManus as she headed toward her newly cleaned car at the wash and lube shop on Cross Bay Boulevard and Desarc Road Monday, Queens prosecutors said Wednesday.

McManus had just tipped the workers who cleaned her car and was heading toward her vehicle when Vargas, who was behind the wheel of another customer's 2011 gray Jeep Liberty, slammed into her. She died of her injuries at a hospital.

Local

Long Island 2 hours ago

Arrest Made in Hit-Run Death of Nicki Minaj's Father on Long Island: Police

COVID-19 5 hours ago

NYC Warns of More Delays as 1st Dose Stock Dips Below 29K; Cuomo Sets More Reopening Dates

Vargas, of Richmond Hill, was arraigned late Tuesday on the charges. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. No attorney information for him was immediately available.

“If you have a job that requires you to get behind the wheel of a vehicle, coming to work intoxicated is selfish and dangerous, with potentially fatal consequences," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. "This is a heartbreaking, senseless tragedy and a woman who just wanted to get her car washed is dead because of the defendant’s alleged actions."

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensdwiQueens District Attorney's Officecrossbay car wash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us