Boyfriend arrested in NYC subway shove that amputated woman's feet: NYPD

The man suspected of pushing his 29-year-old girlfriend onto Manhattan subway tracks in front of an oncoming train that resulted in her losing both of her feet has been arrested.

Police said Christian Valdez was arrested late Saturday, roughly 10 hours after he fled the Fulton Street station where he allegedly shoved the woman as a 3 train approached the platform.

The woman and her boyfriend were allegedly arguing around 10:30 a.m. when things escalated and he shoved her onto the tracks, police sources said.

Medics rushed the woman to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. MTA sources said the woman lost both of her feet as a result of the train strike.

Southbound 2/3 trains are delayed while we investigate why a train's brakes activated at Fulton St. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 9, 2024

Train service was significantly impacted for several hours as police investigated the incident. The MTA said 3 trains were running again between Manhattan and Brooklyn after a brief suspension.

The woman's boyfriend had fled the station, leaving the woman alone. The 35-year-old Brooklyn man was picked up by authorities around 8:30 p.m. on charges of attempted murder and felony assault.