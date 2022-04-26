CRIME STOPPERS

Woman Escapes Sex Predator Who Forces Her From Subway in Broad Daylight: Cops

He forced her from the Flushing-Main Street station in the middle of the morning to a building lobby on Kissena Boulevard, police say

NYPD

Police are looking for a man they say forced a 22-year-old woman from a Queens subway station in the middle of the morning and brought her to a nearby building lobby, where he allegedly restrained her and exposed himself, authorities say.

The woman was in the Flushing-Main Street station shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday when cops say the stranger walked up to her, grabbed her arm and forced her to walk upstairs and leave the station.

He then made her walk with him down Main Street and to Kissena Boulevard, where he brought her into the lobby of a seven-story building, according to the NYPD.

Once inside, he allegedly restrained the woman and exposed himself. Cops say she resist and managed to break free. She ran off and reported the case to the police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim wasn't physically hurt.

The suspect ran off when she did. He remained on the loose as of mid-morning Tuesday.

Authorities released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSQueenssubway crimesex crimesFlushing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us