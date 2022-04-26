Woman Escapes Sex Predator Who Forces Her From Subway in Broad Daylight: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say forced a 22-year-old woman from a Queens subway station in the middle of the morning and brought her to a nearby building lobby, where he allegedly restrained her and exposed himself, authorities say.

The woman was in the Flushing-Main Street station shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday when cops say the stranger walked up to her, grabbed her arm and forced her to walk upstairs and leave the station.

He then made her walk with him down Main Street and to Kissena Boulevard, where he brought her into the lobby of a seven-story building, according to the NYPD.

Once inside, he allegedly restrained the woman and exposed himself. Cops say she resist and managed to break free. She ran off and reported the case to the police.

The victim wasn't physically hurt.

The suspect ran off when she did. He remained on the loose as of mid-morning Tuesday.

Authorities released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.