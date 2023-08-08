Woman critically injured in apparent Rockaway Beach shark attack

A woman was pulled from the water in Queens and rushed to a hospital in critical condition after an apparent shark attack at one of the city's popular beaches.

The victim was swimming off Rockaway Beach near Beach 59th Street on Monday when she was injured by what's believed to have been a shark. Witnesses said they saw a female victim carried away from the beach on a stretcher around 6 p.m.

The a portion of the boardwalk near the area was converted into a drone parking lot, where police sent hovercrafts over the ocean in search of the sharks.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“My girlfriend and I were about to jump in the water and then a cop came flying by and just said there’s been a shark attack on the beach," Chris Hage said.

Officially, the NYPD was calling the incident a possible shark attack, but investigators said they had no doubt the injury was the work of a shark.

City park officials told NBC News the beach would have a delayed start on Tuesday, opening the earliest by 11 a.m.