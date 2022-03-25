CRIME STOPPERS

Woman Attacks Woman Working in NYC Restaurant Over Service: Cops

Police are looking for a woman they say attacked a woman working at a Chinese restaurant in the Bronx earlier this month, going behind the counter and punching her in the face repeatedly amid some argument about service, authorities say.

The woman walked into China Mia Restaurant around 2:15 p.m. March 7 and allegedly started arguing with the 33-year-old employee about the service.

Then she went behind the counter and unleashed the cascade of punches to the woman's face, according to the NYPD. She ran off after that.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released surveillance video of the attacker (above) and an image of her from the restaurant (below). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Police released this image of the suspect from inside the restaurant.
